REPORT: Four Major News Outlets In Front Row Of Briefing Room Are Looking To Hire Psaki

Four major news outlets holding front row seats in the White House briefing room are reportedly seeking to hire White House press secretary Jen Psaki, sources familiar with the matter told Puck News.

The four outlets — NBC, CBS, CNN and MSNBC — have all expressed interest in hiring the White House press secretary as she reportedly intends to seek a career in cable television, sources told Puck News. She and her agent, Jay Sures, have reportedly had lunches with CNN and MSNBC executives.

The outlets are joined in the first row by Fox News, Reuters and the Associated Press (AP). Reporters have expressed frustration with Psaki for allowing the front row to have major privileges inside the briefing room, the Washington Free Beacon reported.

A briefing erupted in protest Monday after AP reporter Josh Boak abruptly ended the press conference after just 39 minutes, citing the tradition allowing the oldest wire service, the AP, to end the meeting whenever it chooses.

The press secretary previously responded to rumors circulating that she intends to head to CNN or MSNBC at a Feb. 26 press conference. (RELATED: ‘Let Me Finish’: Doocy And Psaki Share Heated Exchange Over Rising Gas Prices)

“I have more than enough on my plate here and so you can’t get rid of me just yet,” she said. “Sorry, Peter [Doocy] for you on that.”

Psaki announced her intention to leave her current position in May to spend more time with her two young children.

“I think it’s going to be time for somebody else to have this job in a year from now or about a year from now,” she told CNN’s David Axelrod. “I don’t want to miss time with them [her children]. I don’t want to miss moments. I don’t want to miss things, and I’m very mindful of that as well.”

Prior to her current role, Psaki worked as a political commentator for CNN. She also held a position as traveling press secretary in former President Barack Obama’s 2008 presidential campaign, then as deputy press secretary and later promoted to communications director in 2009.