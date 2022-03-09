George R.R. Martin Says He’s Developing Several More ‘Game Of Thrones’ Series For HBO

It sounds like HBO is going to be swimming in “Game of Thrones” content for years to come.

Currently, "House of the Dragon" is an upcoming prequel of the hit HBO series, but the network isn't stopping there.

Creator George R.R. Martin revealed that multiple shows from the “Game of Thrones” universe are in the works, and while not all will be made, several of them will likely get the green light.

Martin wrote the following in part on his website about the latest updates on what’s coming:

So far, I am very excited. HOUSE OF THE DRAGON has wrapped in London and is now in post-production. What I have seen, I have loved. I am eager to see more. I am excited about the other successor shows as well, however. I am dying to tell you all about them, but I am not supposed to, so… Well, maybe there a few things I can tell you. Things that HBO has previously announced, or hinted at, or… We are developing live action shows for HBO, and animated shows for HBO Max. No, can’t tell you how many. But it is my hope that a number of these shows will get on the air. Not all, no, it is never all, but more than one. I certainly hope so. Some of the ideas we are working on are quite different in tone and approach than what has gone before, and that thrills me. The world of Westeros (and Essos, etc) is huge, and there is room in it for many types of stories, about a wide range of characters.

I know people soured on “Game of Thrones” because the eighth season was so bad, but let’s not get it twisted.

It’s one of the greatest series ever made, and it changed TV forever. It made fantasy content mainstream in a way that had never been done before.

It also made a lot of people a ton of money, which is why HBO is trying to crank out as much content as possible.

As Martin pointed out, “GoT” is a huge world and there’s endless material for awesome stories. You could probably do a new show every couple years for a decade and people would keep watching.

Let’s not forget that “Game of Thrones” literally took the nation by storm. If HBO did it once, it can do it again.

It should be a ton of fun to see what fans get in the coming years. I’m certainly excited!