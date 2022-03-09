Jim Harbaugh Discusses Returning To Michigan, Believes The Wolverines Can Win The National Title

Jim Harbaugh is 100% focused on the Michigan Wolverines.

The head coach of the Wolverines dipped his toes into the NFL waters after the season ended, but ultimately decided to return to Ann Arbor. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Now, he’s focused on winning a national title.

“We can win college football’s greatest trophy, that we could win a national championship; that’s plenty good. That would be great to win the Super Bowl, but completely focused on winning a national championship,” Harbaugh told the media Tuesday when talking about Michigan’s outlook and his choice to return, according to ESPN.

He further added, “Just ultimately decided this is where I want to be and really a lot of gratitude for that. Like I said earlier, right now it’s scary good. You can try to define what that is, you know the law of averages is going to catch up with you at some point, but that’s the place where you want to be.”

My opinion of Jim Harbaugh has changed a lot over the years. I used to drag him nonstop, but he’s still a winning coach.

He’ll get you at least nine or ten wins every single season, and he just won the B1G and went to the CFP. So, he’s rolling.

One of the reasons my opinion has shifted is because it’s insanely annoying listening to Michigan fans who have called for him to be fired.

If you look at his record, there’s no question at all that he’s a very solid coach and fans should be damn happy to have him.

Now, will Michigan win a national title? I have no idea, but it won’t be easy. They played Georgia in the CFP this past season and got rocked.

Still, Ann Arbor is stocked with talent and fans can thank Harbaugh for that being the reality of the situation.