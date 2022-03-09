‘Shut The F*ck Up’: JK Rowling Says Her Ex-Husband Tried To Make Her ‘Comply,’ Won’t Give In To Cancel Culture

Author J.K. Rowling took to Twitter to call out a troll Wednesday, telling followers that she can’t be “bullied” into what people want her to do.

“What you and your ilk fail to appreciate is how tediously familiar I find your tactics. I had a violent ex-husband who used to tell me life would be great if only I’d comply,” Rowling wrote in the tweet. “But you’re making the same mistake he did. Women like me can’t be bullied out of resistance.”

Her tweet was written in response to a Twitter user and streamer “Vaush” who said that “All JK Rowling had to do was shut the f**k up and she could have been almost uncritically beloved for like a century,” followed by a second Tweet, “Women be quieter and start apologizing challenge.”

— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) March 9, 2022

It is unclear what prompted the user to write the tweet, but he managed to amass nearly 10,000 likes on the first in the thread. The bio page describes the user as a “Libertarian socialist,” “antifascist,” and “average democracy enjoyer.” (RELATED: Harry Potter Author J.K. Rowling Slams Police For Letting Rapists With Penises Identify As Women)

After learning that Rowling was a victim of domestic violence, he responded, “complaining about how victimized you are when you’re a billionaire being mocked for opposing civil rights is the height of crybullying.”

“I’ve been in the public eye now for over twenty years and have never talked publicly about being a domestic abuse and sexual assault survivor,” Rowling wrote in an essay published in 2020, according to the New York Post.

“I managed to escape my first violent marriage with some difficulty, but I’m now married to a truly good and principled man, safe and secure in ways I never in a million years expected to be. However, the scars left by violence and sexual assault don’t disappear, no matter how loved you are, and no matter how much money you’ve made,” Rowling went on to write, the New York Post reported.

Rowling’s ex-husband, Jorge Arantes, admitted to slapping the author in an interview in 2020, according to PageSix. The couple were married from 1992 to 1995 and had one daughter together in 1993, PageSix reported.

“I am not sorry for slapping her,” Arantes reportedly said at the time.