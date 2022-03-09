Police Say One Officer Is Dead, Two Others Hospitalized After Suspect Shoots Through Windshield Of Patrol Car

One police officer was killed and two others were injured Tuesday when a suspect opened fire at officers in Joplin, Missouri.

The suspect killed one officer by firing through the windshield of his patrol car, according to Joplin Assistant Police Chief Brian Lewis, The Associated Press (AP) reported. The suspect was also killed in the shootout.

Law enforcement officers take risks on behalf of us each day & it can cost them their lives. Today, 3 Joplin, Missouri police officers were shot by a gunman. One officer has died, 2 are hospitalized, 1 of them is critical. Our prayers are with them & their families #NeverForget pic.twitter.com/gezHaZWj97 — MO Public Safety (@MoPublicSafety) March 9, 2022

Officers responded to an incident at a local store around 1:30 p.m. and exchanged gunfire with the suspect, the AP reported. Two officers were struck by gunfire at the store.

One officer is listed in critical condition and the other is in serious but stable condition, reported the AP.

The suspect stole a patrol car and fled the scene after shooting the officers, according to the AP.

Other officers followed the suspect near a residential area, reported the AP. The suspect shot the third officer before he could get out of his patrol car. (RELATED: Suspect Wanted In Multiple Shooting Deaths Arrested After Allegedly Killing Louisiana State Trooper)

“We mourn the loss of a Missouri Law Enforcement Officer who was killed in the line of duty today,” Republican Missouri Gov. Mike Parson tweeted Tuesday night. “Our prayers and best wishes are with the other Officers from the Joplin area who were injured in the same incident.”

Kim Jenkins lives near where the third officer was shot and killed.

“I don’t think he even had time to get out when the guy started shooting,” Jenkins said, reported the AP.

The Joplin Police Department did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller for comment.