Rep. Madison Cawthorn Charged With Driving With Revoked License, Faces Up To 20 Days In Jail

Republican North Carolina Rep. Madison Cawthorn was recently charged in his home state with driving with a revoked license, which carries a maximum of 20 days in jail.

Cawthorn was pulled over by North Carolina state highway patrol March 3 in Cleveland County, North Carolina, Traffic Court records show. He was previously charged with the same offense in 2017, the Asheville Citizen Times reported, although that charge was dismissed. Driving with a revoked license is a Class 3 misdemeanor in North Carolina, and defendants can face fines of up to $200, in addition to the potential jail sentence.

The congressman was “polite and cooperative” during the stop, the state trooper who pulled him over noted in the citation.

Cawthorn also has two traffic tickets for speeding currently outstanding, court records show. He will appear in court in April and May to face the charges.

“Our office expects the traffic matters to be resolved quickly and we remain focused on serving the constituents of NC-11,” a spokesperson for Cawthorn told the Daily Caller.

A spokesperson for the North Carolina Highway Patrol could not be reached for comment.

First elected to Congress in 2020, Cawthorn has been accused by several former college classmates of sexual misconduct, including forced kissing and touching. He has denied those allegations, comparing them to those against Associate Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh. (RELATED: Madison Cawthorn Accused Of Sexual Misconduct By Former College Classmates)

A recent effort to disqualify Cawthorn from running for re-election in 2o22 over his alleged involvement in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot failed. Federal District Court Judge Richard Myers ruled March 4 that North Carolina election officials were prohibited by federal law from investigating any of a left-wing group’s allegations against the congressman.