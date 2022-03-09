House Democrats To Host At Annual Retreat A Drag Queen Who Called Biden ‘Senile,’ Has History Of Trashing Democrats

House Democrats plan on hosting at their annual retreat Wednesday night a drag queen who goes by the name Lady Bunny and has criticized Democrats in the past.

The night reception begins at 9:30 pm and is hosted by Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) Chairman Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney. The annual retreat in 2022 is being hosted in Philadelphia. Lady Bunny has criticized several Democrats, such as President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, Democratic California Rep. Eric Swalwell, as well as the party in general.

In one tweet from April 25, 2019, Lady Bunny called Biden “senile” and said he cannot tell which state he is in.

One of the tweets is as recent as Feb. 19.

The Dem frontrunner is senile.

In another tweet from Jan. 12, she criticizes Democrats for floating Hillary Clinton as a possible option for president in 2024 and again called Biden senile.

“Wow. If Dems go this route, they are begging to lose. What will the slogan be? “We know Joe’s a corporate hawk and a liar. But unlike Biden, Hillary’s not senile!” Lady Bunny tweeted.

Lady Bunny also called Biden a “liar” and a “conservative” in a tweet from April 27, 2021.

“Kamala can’t answer his question about why tests aren’t ready now after two years of pandemic. And one year of Biden,” she tweeted in Jan. 2022.

Lady Bunny also criticized Swalwell for saying the vaccine should be required in order to fly.

“I’m vaccinated and boosted. But are you not aware that vaccinated people can also transmit and get COVID? So you’re essentially saying “No one should fly.” PS: Here’s a pic of you wearing the least effective kind of mask. Maybe YOU shouldn’t be on planes,” Lady Bunny tweeted at Swalwell.

Maloney spoke in February about his time in college during a morning TV hit, specifically about doing “really pure” MDMA, otherwise known as ecstasy. (RELATED: DCCC Chairman Rep. Sean Maloney Talks About The ‘Really Pure’ MDMA He Did In College)

Louisiana Republican Rep. Mike Johnson ripped Democrats for rushing a vote on a $1.5 trillion omnibus spending package in order to go see Lady Bunny.

“Pelosi & House Democrats are rushing through a vote today on a massive $1.5 trillion omnibus spending package b/c they have a previously scheduled retreat in Philadelphia this evening—featuring some interesting “entertainment”… You can’t make this stuff up,” Johnson tweeted.

The Daily Caller contacted Maloney’s office about Lady Bunny and the tweets. The office did not immediately respond.