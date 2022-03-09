New York McDonald’s Employee Stabbed Repeatedly While On The Job, Suspect On The Run

An employee at a McDonald’s in New York City was stabbed multiple times while working early Wednesday morning before the suspect fled the scene, according to the New York Police Department (NYPD).

A McDonald’s worker in East Harlem was viciously stabbed while trying to break up a fight inside the fast-food restaurant early Wednesday morning, police said. The 31-year-old victim was stabbed in the chest, neck, and arm by a man armed with a box cutter, according to the NYPD. pic.twitter.com/cMD0SLHUcC — PIX11 News (@PIX11News) March 9, 2022

The police responded to a 911 assault report at approximately 12:40 a.m. at an East Harlem McDonald’s, according to a NYPD statement given to the Daily Caller. The 31-year-old male victim was transported in critical condition to NYC Health & Hospitals/Harlem, the police said.

The victim was reportedly attacked while attempting to defuse an argument between other McDonald’s employees and the suspect, who had “entered the establishment” and “engaged in a dispute with employees,” according to the NYPD. Police said that the victim suffered injuries inflicted by a box cutter to the back, arms, and face. (RELATED: Police Arrest Father For Allegedly Ordering 4-Year-Old Son To Shoot At Officers In McDonald’s Drive-Thru)

The suspect fled the scene of the attack on foot, according to police. The NYPD statement said the suspect is an “unknown adult male” with “a dark complexion, approximately 6’0″ tall, thin build, wearing a dark green jacket and a ski mask.” No arrests have been made at this time, and the investigation is ongoing, according to police.

The McDonald’s where the attack took place was within blocks of a Burger King where an employee was fatally shot, according to NBC New York. A 19-year-old cashier was murdered during an attempted robbery in January, the outlet reported.