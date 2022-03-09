Camila Cabello’s Boob Full On Fell Out On Live TV, And Now People Are Sharing Her Nudes Like Crazy

Pop star Camila Cabello accidentally showed her bare breast live on television Monday.

Cabello, 25, was in the middle of a remote interview with Welsh television host Alex Jones on BBC’s “The One Show” when she was adjusting an oversized shirt, allowing viewers a quick glimpse of her boob, BuzzFeed reported. “I almost flashed you!” Cabello told Jones before quickly covering herself up. “I hope you didn’t see nipple.” (RELATED: REVIEW: ‘Pam & Tommy’ Is The Gut-Wrenching History Of The Celebrity Sex Tape And Revenge Porn)

Jones attempted to downplay the blatant nip slip, telling the pop star, “Do you know what, there was a bit of a wardrobe malfunction. I don’t know what I saw. There was a flash of something.” Other guests in the studio with Jones immediately burst out laughing, with English comedian Alan Carr covering his mouth before saying, “I’ve been a victim of cyber flashing,” the Daily Mail reported.

Cabello found the incident less entertaining at the time, giggling awkwardly as she told the show, “My mom is in the next room right now, possibly freaking out about my wardrobe malfunction.” Like a true professional, she laughed off the incident and continued with the interview, BuzzFeed noted.

“When my stylist asked if I wanted nip covers and I said no,” Cabello wrote in a TikTok posted after the incident, according to Cosmopolitan, mouthing the lyrics, “I wish I had a time machine.”

Internet users were quick to take to social media and share the moment across platforms such as Twitter, Elle Australia reported.