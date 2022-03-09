REPORT: Jordan Love Might Be Worth A Second Round Pick

The Green Bay Packers have to make a decision on Jordan Love’s future.

Aaron Rodgers stunned the NFL and fans around the league Tuesday when his close friend Pat McAfee revealed the superstar quarterback isn’t leaving the team. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

That means Rodgers will remain as the face of the franchise for the foreseeable future.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Green Bay Packers (@packers)

Well, what is going to happen with former first round pick Jordan Love, who has only started one game in his career?

According to Jim Nagy, a trade market for Love certainly exists and he might be worth a second round pick. He tweeted in part, “Most think Packers could get a 2nd round pick for him. Feeling is talent & upside worth that roll of dice.”

Just hit up a few NFL scouts about potential asking price for Jordan Love. Most think Packers could get a 2nd round pick for him. Feeling is talent & upside worth that roll of dice. — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) March 8, 2022

With Rodgers sticking around for at least the next couple seasons, there’s really no reason for Love to remain on the team.

A contract decision is coming up for Love, and you’re not going to extend a former first round pick with Rodgers getting a big payday. That’s never going to happen.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jordan Love (@jordan3love)

That means the former Utah State superstar has to be moved, and it sounds like the Packers will have to settle for a second round pick.

Seeing as how he’s barely played, Green Bay might actually be lucky to get that.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jordan Love (@jordan3love)

We all know Love has the physical tools necessary to be a starting quarterback in the NFL, but he hasn’t played enough reps for anyone to know whether or not he’s a solid option.

No matter what, for a second round pick, I’m sure a team that needs a QB will pick up the phone and call!