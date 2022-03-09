REPORT: Leonardo DiCaprio Donates $10 Million To Help Ukraine

Leonardo DiCaprio has reportedly donated a stunning amount of money to help people in Ukraine.

The good people of Ukraine are currently fighting like hell to beat back a Russian invasion, and both sides appear to have taken heavy losses. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Now, DiCaprio has reportedly stepped up to help.

According to the Daily Mail, Polish News reported that the Hollywood superstar has quietly donated $10 million to help struggling Ukrainians.

As noted by the Daily Mail, DiCaprio’s grandmother is from Odessa, Ukraine.

There are a lot of people who like to talk about standing with Ukraine or any other cause. Very few people actually step up and do anything.

DiCaprio reportedly donating more money than the average person makes in two lifetimes should tell you everything you need to know.

There are a lot of innocent people suffering ever since Putin decided to cross the border and invade Ukraine with his military forces.

It’s a brutal and horrifying situation, and DiCaprio is reportedly doing what he can to help. At the very least, he deserves to be applauded.

