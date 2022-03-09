REPORT: The Washington Commanders Are Interested In Jameis Winston

Jameis Winston reportedly has multiple options on the table.

Winston, who is coming off an ACL injury, has spent the past two seasons with the New Orleans Saints, and many believe he will return to the team for the 2022 campaign. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

However, a new team has entered the picture.

Mickey Loomis: “Jameis is an option for us and we hope we’re an option for Jameis” — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) March 3, 2022

According to Jordan Schultz, the Washington Commanders “continue to have interest” in the Florida State Heisman winner.

#Commanders have taken a long look at Jameis Winston and continue to have interest in the former No. 1 overall pick, per a league source. I’m told not to rule out a return to the #Saints either for Winston, who’s progressing off a torn ACL. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 9, 2022

If the Commanders are able to land Winston, it’d be a big upgrade over Taylor Heinicke. I like Heinicke as a competitor, but he’s not a good enough quarterback to elevate a team.

He’s simply not. He’s a very solid backup option, but you don’t want Heinicke as your starting option.

Jameis Winston is a walking W pic.twitter.com/4VVHUSgE1q — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) March 4, 2022

With Winston, the Commanders would get a boost in the passing game on day one and the ceiling for offense would immediately be lifted.

You can also probably get Winston at a relatively cheap rate. I’d imagine you could even sign him for less than $15 million.

Jameis Winston off-season workout videos are the only content that matters pic.twitter.com/7FfBtQp4TA — Matthew Betz (@TheFantasyPT) March 3, 2022

We’ll see how it all shakes out, but the Commanders should 100% pursue Winston if they think they can land him.