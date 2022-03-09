Editorial

REPORT: The Washington Commanders Are Interested In Jameis Winston

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 13: Jameis Winston #2 of the New Orleans Saints looks on during the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on September 13, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Jameis Winston reportedly has multiple options on the table.

Winston, who is coming off an ACL injury, has spent the past two seasons with the New Orleans Saints, and many believe he will return to the team for the 2022 campaign. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

However, a new team has entered the picture.

According to Jordan Schultz, the Washington Commanders “continue to have interest” in the Florida State Heisman winner.

If the Commanders are able to land Winston, it’d be a big upgrade over Taylor Heinicke. I like Heinicke as a competitor, but he’s not a good enough quarterback to elevate a team.

He’s simply not. He’s a very solid backup option, but you don’t want Heinicke as your starting option.

With Winston, the Commanders would get a boost in the passing game on day one and the ceiling for offense would immediately be lifted.

You can also probably get Winston at a relatively cheap rate. I’d imagine you could even sign him for less than $15 million.

We’ll see how it all shakes out, but the Commanders should 100% pursue Winston if they think they can land him.