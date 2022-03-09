Editorial

Seattle Seahawks Delete Hilarious Tweet After Trading Russell Wilson

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 07:Russell Wilson #3 of the Seattle Seahawks jogs off the field while tending to his finger injury after losing 26-17 to the Los Angeles Rams at Lumen Field on October 07, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
The Seattle Seahawks nuked an incredible tweet after trading away Russell Wilson.

The Seahawks sent shockwaves through the league Tuesday afternoon when they traded the face of the franchise to the Denver Broncos. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

There’s no question it’s the biggest trade in the NFL in an incredibly long time.

After the trade, Seattle tweeted a video of Tom Hanks in “Castaway” asking where Wilson is, but ended up up deleting it after it went viral.

You can see a screenshot of the now-deleted tweet below.

Why the hell did the Seahawks take this down? Not only is it hilarious, it went mega-viral. That’s the entire point of social media.

It wasn’t malicious or mean in any way. Yet, the Seahawks ultimately decided to take it down. I guess comedy is truly dead.

If you can’t tweet a joke after the biggest trade in the NFL in maybe at least a decade, then what are we even doing here?

Hell, the Denver Broncos shared a post from “Castaway,” and it’s still up!

 

Never be afraid to crack a joke, especially in intense moments like rocking the NFL with a major trade. I guess that’s just a lesson the NFL was never taught.