Seattle Seahawks Delete Hilarious Tweet After Trading Russell Wilson

The Seattle Seahawks nuked an incredible tweet after trading away Russell Wilson.

The Seahawks sent shockwaves through the league Tuesday afternoon when they traded the face of the franchise to the Denver Broncos.

There’s no question it’s the biggest trade in the NFL in an incredibly long time.

The Seahawks Trade Russell Wilson https://t.co/XNQZRo3hMB — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 8, 2022

After the trade, Seattle tweeted a video of Tom Hanks in “Castaway” asking where Wilson is, but ended up up deleting it after it went viral.

You can see a screenshot of the now-deleted tweet below.

The #Seahawks tweet reached over 82,000 likes earlier but they now deleted it. I assume a lot of Seahawks fans didn’t appreciate their team making jokes about losing their franchise QB. Hawks remaining QBs are: Drew Lock

Geno Smith

Jacob Eason pic.twitter.com/GjMRtooYQe — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) March 8, 2022

Why the hell did the Seahawks take this down? Not only is it hilarious, it went mega-viral. That’s the entire point of social media.

Blockbuster: After weeks of negotiations, in one of the largest trades in NFL history, the Seattle Seahawks and Denver Broncos have agreed to terms for a deal involving Super-Bowl winning QB Russell Wilson, sources tell ESPN. Trade is pending a physical and Wilson’s approval. pic.twitter.com/oRFDV8Ehyx — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 8, 2022

It wasn’t malicious or mean in any way. Yet, the Seahawks ultimately decided to take it down. I guess comedy is truly dead.

The Seattle Seahawks have traded Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos. Wow. — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) March 8, 2022

If you can’t tweet a joke after the biggest trade in the NFL in maybe at least a decade, then what are we even doing here?

Hell, the Denver Broncos shared a post from “Castaway,” and it’s still up!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Denver Broncos (@broncos)

Never be afraid to crack a joke, especially in intense moments like rocking the NFL with a major trade. I guess that’s just a lesson the NFL was never taught.