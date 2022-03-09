REPORT: Selma Blair Files Restraining Order Against Ex-Partner

Actress Selma Blair filed a restraining order against her ex-boyfriend, Ronald Carlson, after he was arrested for domestic violence, TMZ reported Wednesday.

Blair’s long-term relationship with Carlson recently ended, and Carlson went to the actress’s home in late February to drop off a television set when Blair told him she’d been medicated throughout the day for her Multiple Sclerosis, documents said according to TMZ.

Blair had been battling MS since a diagnosis in 2018, the outlet noted. The chronic illness damages the nervous system, presenting with numbness, impairment of speech, blurred vision and severe fatigue.

“You f**cked up, you can’t do anything, you can’t love anybody, you’re f**king useless, you cripple,” she alleges Carlson screamed at her, according to TMZ. “I don’t f**king deserve this, I can do so much better than you.” (RELATED: Selma Blair Reveals The REAL Reason Behind Her Plane Meltdown)

Blair said that Carlson jumped on top of her in a fit of rage while she was lying on her sofa. He then allegedly proceeded to grab her by the neck and “strangled her, throttling her and shaking her head and shoulders aggressively,” according to the outlet. Blair then stuck her fingers into Carlson’s eyes and mouth, to which he responded by covering her mouth and face with his hands, making the actress lose consciousness as she was unable to breathe, the documents said according to TMZ.

Blair attached photographs of the injuries she claimed were inflicted by Carlson to the court documents, Radar noted.

Carlson was arrested for felony domestic violence with corporal injuries, resulting in the police obtaining a 5-day restraining order that prohibited Carlson from going anywhere near Blair, according to TMZ. Carlson also filed a petition for a restraining order against Blair, claiming that she physically attacked him, but the restraining order has not yet been granted, TMZ reported.