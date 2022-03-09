Supermodel Emily Ratajkowski Poses Naked To Celebrate Son’s Birthday

Supermodel Emily Ratajkowski posted nude photos to Instagram on Tuesday in celebration of her son’s first birthday.

Ratajkowski posted a series of photographs to her Instagram page with the caption, “Happy birthday sly/happy birth day [sic] to me/happy women’s day to all.” Two of the photos show the 30-year-old supermodel in a bathtub; in the third, she’s sitting on a chair.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata)

Ratajkowski is visibly pregnant in all of the photographs she posted of herself for her son’s birthday. She has also posted nude photographs throughout her pregnancy. (RELATED: Emily Ratajkowski Claims A Fugitive Billionaire Once Paid Her $25,000 To Be His Super Bowl Date)

In the last post is a photograph of her son, Sylvester Apollo Bear, shared to her roughly 28.9 million followers on the platform. Bear is Ratajkowski’s first child with her husband, producer Sebastian Bear-McClard, according to Entertainment Tonight.

The couple married in 2018 after just a few months of dating, according to Vogue. It was an intimate wedding in a small New York town, and Ratajkowski wore yellow for the day, while Bear-McClard sported the traditional white, the outlet noted.

Just a few months after giving birth, Ratajkowski came under fire from Piers Morgan, who had a stern reaction to a photograph she posted holding her son while wearing matching swimsuits. Morgan felt that Ratajkowski wasn’t holding her son properly, tweeting, “That’s not how you hold a baby @emrata – and your millions of followers shouldn’t be encouraged to do the same,” Yahoo reported.