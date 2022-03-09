Syracuse Player Buddy Boeheim Appears To Punch Wyatt Wilkes

Syracuse player Buddy Boeheim appeared to throw a punch Wednesday afternoon against Florida State.

During the matchup between the Seminoles and Big Orange, which is still going on as of this writing, Boeheim appeared to punch Wyatt Wilkes under the basket. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can watch a video of the play below and decide for yourself what you think happened.

Here is Buddy Boeheim pretty obviously punching a dude in the gut. pic.twitter.com/xIbUSdoiRa — Troy Machir (@TroyMachir) March 9, 2022

While he obviously didn’t throw a right hook to the face, I think it’s safe to say that he still definitely threw a bunch.

In my opinion, that didn’t look like accidental contact at all. That looked like it was 100% done on purpose, and I’d love to hear someone argue the opposite side.

Nothing to see here — just Buddy Boeheim casually punching Wyatt Wilkes under the basket #FSU pic.twitter.com/FddRJiZCLf — Tomahawk Nation (@TomahawkNation) March 9, 2022

I’m all for physical play, but there’s no place in basketball to be throwing shots like that. None at all.

If you want to get that physical, sign up for the UFC and go as crazy as you want in the octagon. On the court, there’s the expectation you’re not going to cut loose.

Apparently, Buddy Boeheim never got that memo.

Syracuse’s Buddy Boeheim appears to take a dirty shot at #FSU‘s Wyatt Wilkes, who left the game in pain. Nothing called and no review. pic.twitter.com/UBxBsT7Mbd — Carter Karels (@CarterKarels) March 9, 2022

Stay classy, Syracuse!