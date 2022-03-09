‘You Should Be Scared’: Trump Discusses A Potential Nuclear War

Former President Donald Trump said during an interview Wednesday that Americans “should be scared” of the possibility of nuclear war amid Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

“What is your take on that? Is this just a scared U.S. citizen right now that’s watching this unfold,” host Kyle Forgeard asked Trump, referring to the potential for nuclear war on the “Full Send Podcast.”

WATCH:



“Well, you should be scared because we have incompetent people heading up our country, who frankly got there through a fraudulent election” Trump responded. (RELATED: Russia Bombs Children’s Hospital In Mariupol, Ukraine, Officials Report)

“How serious is the threat of nuclear warfare?” Forgeard asked Trump.

“I think it’s serious,” Trump said.

“But I hate hearing Biden say ‘no, we don’t want anything to do with Russia, they’re a nuclear power.’ But so are we. And we’re a bigger nuclear power,” Trump went on to say.

“We have brand new, because of me, nuclear weapons that we didn’t have. And we have renovated weapons that were very old and now they’re renovated.” the former president added. “And we never want to use them. And by the way, you know how you’re not going to use them? By having them. If you didn’t have them, we would have big problems.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin recently put Russia’s nuclear arsenal on high alert. Putin’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine has been met with economic sanctions from the West, including a U.S. ban on Russian oil imports.