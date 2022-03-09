Twitter Suspends Account That Shared Video Reportedly Exposing NYT Reporter

Twitter suspended an account that reportedly exposed a New York Times (NYT) reporter slamming his colleagues for their reaction to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

The account, @UnmaskNYT, was suspended as of Wednesday after it posted a video from Project Veritas appearing to show NYT reporter Matthew Rosenberg calling his younger colleagues “f*cking bitches” for “going on about their trauma.”

The video remains on Youtube and several tweets linking to the video remain active on Twitter, as of Wednesday afternoon.

The Daily Caller has reached out to Twitter regarding the suspension but did not receive a response at the time of publication.

In the video, Rosenberg, who is a national security correspondent for NTY, appears to claim “there were a ton of FBI informants amongst the people who attacked the capitol.”

Rosenberg and colleagues had previously reported that claims of FBI plants among the rioters were a “reimagining” of the “attack.”

“I know I’m supposed to be traumatized,” Rosenberg said in the video, “but like, all these colleagues who were in the (Capitol) building and are like, ‘Oh my God it was so scary!’ I’m like, ‘fuck off!'”

Rosenberg also said the day of the riot was “fun.”

“It was like, me and two other colleagues who were there outside and we were just having fun,” Rosenberg said. (RELATED: ‘Abuse Of Censorship’: Twitter Suspends Republican Candidate For Tweet About Men ‘Pretending To Be Women’)

Rosenberg, however, reported the event was the “interruption to the transition of power.”

Rosenberg also described the NYT as “not the kind of place where I can tell someone to man up.”

“I kind of want to be like, ‘dude come on, you were not in any danger,'” Rosenberg is seen saying in the video. “These f*cking little dweebs who keep going on about their trauma … Shut the f*ck up. They’re f*cking bitches.”

“They were making it too big a deal,” Rosenberg said of the political left. “They were making this some organized thing that it wasn’t.”

Twitter permanently suspended Project Veritas’ Twitter account in April of 2021, with Founder James O’Keefe announcing he’d sue the big tech giant. O’Keefe’s account was permanently suspended as well after Project Veritas released footage appearing to show CNN technical director Charlie Chester admitting the network uses “propaganda.”