Massive Brawl Breaks Out During Wagner/Bryant Game

A massive brawl broke out Tuesday night during the Bryant/Wagner game.

With a few minutes remaining in the NEC championship game, all hell broke loose in the stands with Wagner losing by 36 points.

It’s not clear what started the situation, but the mayhem was so bad that the game had to be paused to figure out how to regain control of the situation.

In the video below, you can see fans really getting it on with each other and as a former Delta Force guy I interviewed liked to say, they were getting some play!

Wagner vs Bryant (Malice at the Palace pt. 2) pic.twitter.com/xCCxV2S9zS — Kyle Taylor (@kkyletayylorr) March 9, 2022

In this angle of the melee in the stands, it almost looks like Bryant fans were fighting people almost directly behind the Wagner bench.

Oh they were THROWING in the stands at Bryant-Wagner pic.twitter.com/58vogduh90 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) March 9, 2022

Welcome to March Madness, folks! This is what it’s all about. Tensions and passions are high and things can sometimes boil over.

I think that more or less sums up what happened Tuesday between Bryant and Wagner. The fans cut it loose and it was absolute mayhem.

The scene outside the Chace Center following the Bryant men’s basketball team’s win over Wagner in the NEC title game. A fight broke out in the stands earlier tonight towards the game’s end. Multiple emergency units outside as fans and the visiting team exit the gymnasium. @ABC6 pic.twitter.com/MoOa3vBkRo — Ethan Lopez (@EthanLopezNews) March 9, 2022

While I hope we don’t see many more fights, all bets are off when we’re talking about March Madness. Anything is possible!

