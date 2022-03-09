‘Yellowstone’ Star Luke Grimes Says He ‘Honestly’ Has ‘No Idea What’s Coming Up’ In Season 5

It sounds like “Yellowstone” season five hasn’t even started shooting yet.

Fans have been waiting for updates on the new season, and all we really know for sure is that it’ll be split into two parts. (REVIEW: ‘Yellowstone’ Season 4 Finale Shocks Fans With Major Death)

Well, Luke Grimes revealed nothing has been shot in about a year and a half, and he has no idea what’s coming!

“Yeah, we haven’t shot, I think, in like 18 months now. So I really miss everyone. It’s good to see her tonight, but we miss our crew and our little TV family, you know,” Grimes explained to Entertainment Tonight during the ACM Awards.

He further added, “We never know what’s next, you know? We’re sorta on the ride with everybody else. We kinda get [the scripts] as they come and we’re always super excited to see what’s happening next. We honestly have no idea what’s coming up.”

As I’ve said multiple times, I don’t really care when new “Yellowstone” episodes drop. I just want them to be awesome.

While I won’t be happy about waiting, I’ll do it as long as Taylor Sheridan keeps dropping heaters.

Season four certainly wasn’t the best season of the hit Paramount Network show with Kevin Costner, and it was clear that COVID-19 impacted the continuity of the show. That’s what happens when the world shuts down for so long.

However, it was still very strong, and I can’t wait to see where we go from here.

Make sure to keep checking back for the latest “Yellowstone” updates as we have them.