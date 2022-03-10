‘I Don’t Know What It Will Mean’: Republican Rep Says She Supports No-Fly Zone After Admitting She Doesn’t Understand It

Republican Florida Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar said in a video posted Wednesday that she supports declaring a no-fly zone over Ukraine before admitting she has no idea what that entails.

The Grayzone’s Max Blumenthal asked elected officials about the impact sanctioning Russia will have as well as the arms deal authorized for Ukraine.

“Do you support a no-fly zone in Ukraine?” Blumenthal asked.

“I support everything that has to do with punishing Vladimir Putin and helping the Ukrainians,” Salazar said.

“Wouldn’t that mean direct conventional warfare with Russia?” Blumenthal pressed.

Florida @RepMariaSalazar says she supports a No Fly Zone in Ukraine even though she doesn’t “know what it would mean” before adding “freedom is not free” When asked if the US should shoot down Russian planes she says “of course!”https://t.co/nyYd5YPNYa https://t.co/CDY3afvvML pic.twitter.com/J9LCmopuJI — Anya Parampil (@anyaparampil) March 9, 2022

“I don’t know what it will mean, but you know, freedom is not free,” the congresswoman responded. (RELATED: Americans Are More Hawkish Toward Russia Than Joe Biden)

“You don’t know what a no-fly zone will mean? You do have to shoot down Russian planes,” Blumenthal explained.

“Of course!” Salazar said.

“So, conventional war with Russia?” Blumenthal pressed once more.

Salazar did not respond and simply said, “thank you.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for NATO to impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine, with NATO leaders, including the U.S., rejecting the request out of fear it could drag them into the conflict with Russia, according to NBC News. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on NBC News’ “Meet the Press” that President Joe Biden has made it “very clear” that “we’re not going to put the United States in direct conflict with Russia.”

Blinken did note that the U.S. gives NATO a “green light” to provide jets to Ukraine while speaking on CBS’ “Face the Nation.”