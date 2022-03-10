Henry Rifles: Making Miss Milah’s Miracle

Henry Repeating Arms‘ Guns for Great Causes campaign is doing it again, this time in hopes of making a miracle for 4-year-old Milah Schevenius, who is battling a rare form of cancer. The storied manufacturer of classic lever guns is donating a custom series of 55 “Miss Milah’s Miracle” special-edition rifles to raise funds for the brave tot’s family. As with all Guns for Great Causes campaigns, 100 percent of the proceeds will go directly to the Scheveniuses.

Milah has had to battle more in her four years than most of us will in our lives. She was diagnosed with bilateral Wilms’ tumor at just 3-year-old, a rare occurrence affecting less than 10 percent of all children’s kidney cancer cases. In 2021, Milah underwent surgery to remove the affected kidneys, leaving her with less than half of her right kidney and no left kidney. A follow-up surgery was performed in December 2021, after a lesion was found on her remaining partial kidney. Additionally, Milah is going through 42 weeks of chemo with radiation treatments at a children’s hospital in Indiana.

In many ways, Milah’s like any other little girl her age. She loves to color, play with her dolls, have tea parties, and spend time with her sisters. Milah wants to be a doctor when she grows up so that she can help kids going through what she is experiencing.

“Never judge a book by its cover, because this little girl is tough,” says Ryan Knapp, Milah’s grandfather. He continues, “She has been through more than anyone should in less than 4 years of life but does it with a smile and she does not quit.”

Anthony Imperato, CEO and Founder of Henry Repeating Arms says, “To go through what Milah and her family are going through in the middle of a worldwide pandemic is almost incomprehensible.” Imperato continues, “Milah’s courage is nothing short of inspirational, and I hope these rifles or the money raised gives her a reason to gift her family with a smile and a big hug.” Last year, Henry Repeating Arms raised over $75,000 for the families of two sick children with all rifles selling out within hours.

The Henry “Miss Milah’s Miracle” .22 S/L/LR lever action rifle features genuine American walnut stocks with a colorful hand painted motif that incorporates elements of Milah’s personality. A doctor’s stethoscope, referring to Milah’s adulthood ambitions, forms a heart shape and becomes intertwined with a bright orange ribbon that represents kidney cancer. Two crayons symbolize Milah’s love of coloring and the labels bearing the words “Faith” and “Family” serve as tributes to what helps the Schevenius family through their journey. The rifles are fitted with a brushed silver receiver cover and barrel band, a 17” blued steel octagon barrel, adjustable sights, and a large loop lever. Baron Engraving of Trumbull, Connecticut donated the artwork, engraving, and hand painting on each buttstock.

To learn more about the Miss Milah’s Miracle fundraising campaign or see one of the limited-edition rifles, visit henryusa.com/missmilah. The auction for the first serial number in the series, “MISSMILAH01” was available on Gunbroker.com, item #925202160 and raised $5850.00. The last rifle in the series, “MISSMILAH55” was also available at auction, item #925202458 and raised $4,600.00. Both online auctions closed on March 9.

