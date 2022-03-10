Editorial

Jay Cutler Wants To Do NFL Broadcasting

CHICAGO, IL - DECEMBER 24: Jay Cutler #6 of the Chicago Bears walks off of the field after losing to the Washington Redskins at Soldier Field on December 24, 2016 in Chicago, Illinois. The Washington Redskins defeated the Chicago Bears 41-21. (Photo by David Banks/Getty Images)

(Photo by David Banks/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

Jay Cutler wouldn’t turn down an opportunity to get in the booth.

The former Chicago Bears quarterback is firmly outside of the league and his playing days are long behind him. That means it’s time to find a new gig, and broadcasting is something he’d like to dip his toes into. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Cutler, who was briefly slated to work for Fox before joining the Dolphins, told Front Office Sports, “I would love to do it. I think it’s a fun gig. It keeps you in the game. If an opportunity arises, I would jump at it.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jay Cutler (@ifjayhadinstagram)

We should 100% find a way to get Cutler in the booth. He’s way more entertaining than I think most people realize.

As soon as he got out of the NFL for good, he really cut it loose on social media, and the content has been awesome.

The man hunted a beast killing his chickens and even used night vision goggles. When he’s committed to a cause, he’s all in!

Now, he’s trying to get in the booth, and I 100% support it. If he’s anything on the mic like he is on social media, I’m here for it.

He’s entertaining, fun, loose with his attitude and I have no doubt he’d be a great broadcaster.

Let’s get him in the booth ASAP!