Jay Cutler Wants To Do NFL Broadcasting

Jay Cutler wouldn’t turn down an opportunity to get in the booth.

The former Chicago Bears quarterback is firmly outside of the league and his playing days are long behind him. That means it’s time to find a new gig, and broadcasting is something he’d like to dip his toes into. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Jay Cutler (@JayHasTweets) Takes A Shot At The Pro-Mask Crowd While Drinking A Cold Beer https://t.co/mEk2CCYuwT — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 19, 2021

Cutler, who was briefly slated to work for Fox before joining the Dolphins, told Front Office Sports, “I would love to do it. I think it’s a fun gig. It keeps you in the game. If an opportunity arises, I would jump at it.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jay Cutler (@ifjayhadinstagram)

We should 100% find a way to get Cutler in the booth. He’s way more entertaining than I think most people realize.

As soon as he got out of the NFL for good, he really cut it loose on social media, and the content has been awesome.

The man hunted a beast killing his chickens and even used night vision goggles. When he’s committed to a cause, he’s all in!

Super sleuth Jay Cutler rockin the night vision goggles tonight lol pic.twitter.com/onN28bzgEi — Jim Benton (@bentonweb) June 26, 2020

Now, he’s trying to get in the booth, and I 100% support it. If he’s anything on the mic like he is on social media, I’m here for it.

He’s entertaining, fun, loose with his attitude and I have no doubt he’d be a great broadcaster.

Let’s get him in the booth ASAP!