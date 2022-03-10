Psaki Refuses To Answer If Biden Owns An Electric Vehicle, Says Presidents ‘Don’t Do A Lot Of Driving’

White House press secretary Jen Psaki declined to answer a question Thursday on whether President Joe Biden owns an electric vehicle.

“Presidents of the United States don’t do a lot of driving,” Psaki said in a response to a question from Fox News reporter Peter Doocy during the daily White House briefing.

“He’s also driven electric vehicles as president to give a model to the rest of the country,” she continued after a follow up question. “I think the president’s record on this is clear. Presidents of the United States typically aren’t doing a lot of driving.”

Doocy noted that Biden has posted videos as recently as August 2020 of him driving his 1967 Corvette Stingray. In the video, he said the car, which was once featured in an episode of “Jay Leno’s Garage,” represented “iconic industry.”

Biden has also owned several other gas-powered cars including a 1951 Studebaker Champion, 1952 Plymouth Cranbrook Convertible and Mercedes-Benz 190SL, Newsweek reported in May. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Top Republicans Sound Alarm On Energy Secretary’s ‘Dubious Financial Dealings’)

WATCH:

But throughout the president’s first 14 months in office, he has aggressively pushed electric vehicles.

Biden vowed to ensure 50% of private car sales are electric by 2030 and that every addition to the federal governments’ massive vehicle fleet is an EV by 2035. In addition, his administration has pressured the U.S. Postal Service to replace the majority of its fleet with zero-emissions delivery trucks.

Biden has also hosted several U.S. automakers that have made electric vehicle pledges at the White House and has visited next generation vehicle factories. He drove electric vehicles during at least two of the events.

“Like I said, I’m a car guy,” Biden tweeted in November. (RELATED: US Automakers Ford And GM Amp Up Electric Vehicle Push After White House Meeting)

