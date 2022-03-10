Kamala Harris Laughs At Serious Question, Gazes Up To Polish President For Help Answering It

Vice President Kamala Harris laughed out loud in response to a question on the influx of Ukrainian refugees to Poland during a Thursday joint press conference with Polish President Andrzej Duda.

When asked about the refugee crisis following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and how the U.S. plans aid Europe with an unprepared immigration system, Harris gazed at Duda to answer the question after the two initially laughed to break the silence of the room.

Since neither Duda nor Harris had an immediate answer to the question posed, the vice president stated that “a friend in need is a friend indeed,” and then burst into laughter. (RELATED: ‘Not Today!’: Kamala Harris Cracks Up When Asked If She Will Visit The Border)

Duda eventually proceeded to address the questions as Harris’ laughter began to dwindle. (RELATED: ‘Ha Ha, Everybody’s Laughing,’ VP Harris Says As Nobody’s Laughing)

President Joe Biden delegated Harris to display continued unity with Poland despite its quarrel over the Biden administration declining a fighter jet deal.

I am en route to Warsaw, Poland and later this week to Bucharest, Romania. This trip comes at an important moment as the United States continues to demonstrate unity with our NATO Allies and provide support to the people of Ukraine in response to Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) March 9, 2022

As a result of the invasion, Poland has been experiencing a surge in immigrant intake at levels its system has been described as “unprepared” for, according to a Foreign Policy report.

WATCH: Kamala Harris laughs when a reporter starts to ask her about Americans trapped in Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/7863Seq36C — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 22, 2021

Harris has previously laughed in response to questions on topics including Afghanistan and the border crisis during her vice presidency.