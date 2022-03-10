World

Kamala Harris Laughs At Serious Question, Gazes Up To Polish President For Help Answering It

POLAND-US-UKRAINE-RUSSIA-CONFLICT-DIPLOMACY

(Photo by JANEK SKARZYNSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

Alexander Pease Contributor
Font Size:

Vice President Kamala Harris laughed out loud in response to a question on the influx of Ukrainian refugees to Poland during a Thursday joint press conference with Polish President Andrzej Duda.

When asked about the refugee crisis following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and how the U.S. plans aid Europe with an unprepared immigration system, Harris gazed at Duda to answer the question after the two initially laughed to break the silence of the room.

Since neither Duda nor Harris had an immediate answer to the question posed, the vice president stated that “a friend in need is a friend indeed,” and then burst into laughter. (RELATED: ‘Not Today!’: Kamala Harris Cracks Up When Asked If She Will Visit The Border)

Duda eventually proceeded to address the questions as Harris’ laughter began to dwindle. (RELATED: ‘Ha Ha, Everybody’s Laughing,’ VP Harris Says As Nobody’s Laughing)

President Joe Biden delegated Harris to display continued unity with Poland despite its quarrel over the Biden administration declining a fighter jet deal.

As a result of the invasion, Poland has been experiencing a surge in immigrant intake at levels its system has been described as “unprepared” for, according to a Foreign Policy report.

Harris has previously laughed in response to questions on topics including Afghanistan and the border crisis during her vice presidency.