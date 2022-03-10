Kansas State Basketball Coach Bruce Weber Resigns

Bruce Weber’s time as the head coach at Kansas State has come to an end.

The program announced Thursday that Weber is stepping aside and resigning after 184 wins and five tournament appearances with the Wildcats.

For those of you who didn’t see his remarks Wednesday night after losing to West Virginia in the Big 12 tournament, it was pretty clear that Weber was ready to hang up his whistle.

In fact, he made it about as clear as possible that he was at the end of his road, and he did it with a smile on his face.

Here’s the full six minute response from Bruce Weber when asked if he had anything to say if this was his last game at K-State. Really starts to get emotional around the 3:40 mark and goes into detail about how he got his start in coaching. “I’m a miracle” pic.twitter.com/dRMW5jk5vv — Sully Engels (@sullyengels) March 10, 2022

While Weber certainly struggled these past few seasons with the Wildcats, there’s no doubt at all that he had an incredible career.

He damn near won a national title with Illinois nearly two decades ago, and went 497-302 during his time coaching at the D1 level.

While the numbers don’t pop as much as some other major coaches, there’s no question at all that he left his mark.

Now, it sounds like he’s ready to ride off into the sunset, and I don’t blame him. He’s been coaching for a long time, I’m sure he has plenty of money in the bank and it’s time for his next adventure.

After what was likely his last game coaching for Kansas State, Bruce Weber told the epic story of how he got his big start. Having already been accepted as a graduate student at Western Kentucky, he drove from Milwaukee to interview with Coach Gene Keady. Keady wasn’t there. pic.twitter.com/wjnAGljkX8 — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) March 10, 2022

Props to Weber on giving KSU fans everything he had in the tank, despite a rough past few seasons.