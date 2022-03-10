Editorial

Kansas State Basketball Coach Bruce Weber Resigns

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - MARCH 09: Head coach Bruce Weber of the Kansas State Wildcats reacts after a foul during the first round game of the 2022 Phillips 66 Big 12 Men's Basketball Championship against the West Virginia Mountaineers at T-Mobile Center on March 09, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Bruce Weber’s time as the head coach at Kansas State has come to an end.

The program announced Thursday that Weber is stepping aside and resigning after 184 wins and five tournament appearances with the Wildcats. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

For those of you who didn’t see his remarks Wednesday night after losing to West Virginia in the Big 12 tournament, it was pretty clear that Weber was ready to hang up his whistle.

In fact, he made it about as clear as possible that he was at the end of his road, and he did it with a smile on his face.

While Weber certainly struggled these past few seasons with the Wildcats, there’s no doubt at all that he had an incredible career.

He damn near won a national title with Illinois nearly two decades ago, and went 497-302 during his time coaching at the D1 level.

While the numbers don’t pop as much as some other major coaches, there’s no question at all that he left his mark.

Now, it sounds like he’s ready to ride off into the sunset, and I don’t blame him. He’s been coaching for a long time, I’m sure he has plenty of money in the bank and it’s time for his next adventure.

Props to Weber on giving KSU fans everything he had in the tank, despite a rough past few seasons.