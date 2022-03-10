Kim Kardashian Triggers Backlash After She Says Women In Business Need To Work Harder

Billionaire socialite Kim Kardashian went viral on social media Thursday after revealing her “advice for women in business.”

Kardashian made a series of comments during an interview also featuring her two sisters, Khloe and Kourtney, and their mother Kris, for Variety. Variety clipped a portion of the interview with Kim and posted it to the official Instagram account with the caption, “@kimkardashian shares her best advice for women in business.”

“Get your f*cking ass up and work. It seems like nobody wants to work these days. You have to,” Kim said, seemingly annoyed in the video. From behind, her sister Khloe said, “that’s so true.” (RELATED: Caution Tape Is Clothing, According To Kim Kardashian)

“You have to surround yourself with people that want to work. Have a good work environment where everyone loves what they do because you have one life. No toxic work environments and show up and do the work,” Kim stated. Within hours of the video being posted, the eldest Kardashian was met with a tsunami of criticism online, according to BuzzFeed.

The biggest critique was that Kim and her sister were born into the world of Beverly Hills elites, as her father is the late Robert Kardashian, O.J. Simpson’s attorney, BuzzFeed noted. One Twitter user shared a photograph of Robert Kardashian gifting Kim a BMW for her 16th birthday.

Not Miss Kimberly who got a BMW at 16 telling me I have to work harder in life https://t.co/Xu9inYVMDg pic.twitter.com/59pSpqijnq — 𝓡𝓪𝓬𝓱𝓸𝓷𝓲𝓮𝓼 (@TakeItEasyRae) March 9, 2022

“If all women had full-time childcare, multiple support staff, and people to handle the tasks of daily life for them, they could ‘get off their a**es’ and accomplish as much as @KimKardashian. does in a day. This isn’t the “best advice.” It’s privileged #girlboss toxicity,” wrote user @abrabelke, Newsweek reported.

“It’s easy to work hard when you work for pleasure rather than survival, when you’re free to take a vacation or a mental health day whenever you like, without the worry of losing your home, or going hungry, or losing your children because you can’t provide for them,” tweeted another user noted by BuzzFeed.

Kim Kardashian used her ass and a homemade porn with Ray Jay to get famous. She has no actual talent. Don’t tell us to work until you’ve had a real job Kim. You’re not a role model for women. — Kate 🤍🇺🇸🌻🇺🇦 (@ImSpeaking13) March 10, 2022

“I worked my little college a** off for free for Kimberly. So I better get some addendum in here saying, ‘except Celene, she was amazing,'” Celene Zavala, one of Kim’s former unpaid interns, wrote on Twitter, according to the Daily Mail. Apparently, Zavala also retweeted a post from writer and critic Jessica DeFino, who said she could barely afford the gas to get to work while working with the Kardashian family, Daily Mail reported.

Celebrities also came out against Kim K, including Jameela Jamil, who wrote, “I think if you grew up in Beverly Hill with super successful parents in what was simply a smaller mansion… nobody needs to hear your thoughts on success/work ethic. This same 24 hours in the day sh*t is a nightmare. 99.9% of the world grew up with a VERY different 24 hours.”