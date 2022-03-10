‘Leading From Behind’: Sen. Kennedy Says Biden Is ‘Not A Wartime Consigliere’

Republican Louisiana Sen. John Kennedy said that President Joe Biden is “not a wartime consigliere” during a Thursday interview on “The Faulkner Focus.”

“As human beings we all have gifts and gaps,” Kennedy told host Harris Faulkner. “I think it’s obvious to the most clear-eyed and fair-minded people that one of President Biden’s gaps is that he is not a wartime consigliere. He’s leading from behind.”

“One would hope in a time like this that Vice President [Kamala] Harris could help fill that gap, but her performance, in my judgement, has been more akin to Fredo’s,” Kennedy added, presumably in reference to a character from “The Godfather.”

The Louisiana senator stated there to be two immediate problems at hand. First, the Ukrainian government, at Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s request, requires additional fighter jets. Poland issued a proposal announcing that their MiG-29 jets would be sent to a U.S. airbase in Ramstein, Germany, which would lead to the U.S. bearing responsibility for the transfer deal. Pentagon spokesman John Kirby rejected this proposal Tuesday, but said they will continue consulting with Poland.

“The Biden administration can’t make up its mind. Once again, it continues to lead from behind,” Kennedy continued. “Give the man his planes.” (RELATED: ‘Detached From Reality’: Fox News Reporter Takes A Shot At Kamala Harris’ ‘Political Speak’)

The second problem Kennedy outlined is the “economic war” being waged against Russian President Vladimir Putin. He also criticized so-called “wokers” over the nation’s lack of oil and gas production which he said will lead the country to lose the so-called “economic war.”

“We can’t win this economic war with Putin without cutting off his cash flow,” Kennedy said. “We can’t cut off his cash flow without stopping buying his oil and gas. America can do that. Europe can’t because they’ve gotten themselves dependent on Russian oil and gas. We can fill the deficit left in Europe if it stops buying Putin’s product by producing our own oil and gas.”

“There’s just one problem — the wokers refuse to let us do it,” he continued.

Biden announced a ban on all imports of Russian oil and gas Tuesday in compliance with a bipartisan push to stop purchasing products from the Russian energy sector as they wage war on Ukraine. The administration has claimed that reopening the Keystone XL Pipeline and offering federal leases to oil and gas companies will not resolve the ongoing energy crisis.