LeBron James Passes Up Easy Layup Against The Rockets, Loses In Overtime

LeBron James made an insanely stupid decision Wednesday night against the Rockets.

With the game tied 120-120 and the Lakers holding the ball for the final shot, LeBron drove to the hoop and appeared to have an easy shot. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Instead, he passed off the ball for a missed shot, and Los Angeles lost in overtime 139-130. You can watch his bonehead decision below.

Things just keep getting worse and worse for LeBron James. How the hell do you pass up a shot right at the hoop?

Even if you don’t make it, there’s a high chance you’re going to draw a foul. That’s even truer when you’re LeBron James and get every call imaginable.

Instead, he didn’t have the guts to put the Lakers on his back and carry them to a win. He passed the ball off and it resulted in a loss.

Not great for the Lakers and LeBron! Not great at all as the team now sits at 28-37 and are among the worst teams in the league.

I’d like to say it’s not hilarious watching LeBron continue to struggle, but we all know it’s hysterical.

Embarrassing Video Shows LeBron James’ Pathetic Level Of Laziness https://t.co/Y9Ubv5838n — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 9, 2022

I can’t wait to see what goes wrong next with the Lakers.