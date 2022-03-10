Editorial

LeBron James Passes Up Easy Layup Against The Rockets, Loses In Overtime

LeBron James (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/WorldWideWob/status/1501762571119972356)

LeBron James (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/WorldWideWob/status/1501762571119972356)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

LeBron James made an insanely stupid decision Wednesday night against the Rockets.

With the game tied 120-120 and the Lakers holding the ball for the final shot, LeBron drove to the hoop and appeared to have an easy shot. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Instead, he passed off the ball for a missed shot, and Los Angeles lost in overtime 139-130. You can watch his bonehead decision below.

Things just keep getting worse and worse for LeBron James. How the hell do you pass up a shot right at the hoop?

Even if you don’t make it, there’s a high chance you’re going to draw a foul. That’s even truer when you’re LeBron James and get every call imaginable.

Instead, he didn’t have the guts to put the Lakers on his back and carry them to a win. He passed the ball off and it resulted in a loss.

Not great for the Lakers and LeBron! Not great at all as the team now sits at 28-37 and are among the worst teams in the league.

I’d like to say it’s not hilarious watching LeBron continue to struggle, but we all know it’s hysterical.

I can’t wait to see what goes wrong next with the Lakers.