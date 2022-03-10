Lincoln Riley Buys A Massive Mansion In California For More Than $17 Million

Lincoln Riley has purchased an outrageous estate in California.

According to property records obtained by Dirt, the new head coach at USC purchased a palace in Palos Verdes Estates for $17.2 million. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Dirt wrote the following details about the estate:

Once inside, seven bedrooms and 12 baths are spread across over 13,000 square feet of living space on two levels punctuated throughout with rich hardwood floors, wood-beam ceilings, custom murals, vintage light fixtures and seamless indoor-outdoor environs. In addition to a 790-square-foot, one-bedroom detached guesthouse and five-car garage, other glitzy amenities include an elevator, seven fireplaces, a movie theater, tennis court, putting green, sauna and steam rooms, a 600-bottle wine room and a generator, plus picturesque ocean and coastline views from almost every vantage point.

It sure is nice to be a rich college football coach, right? Nothing is better than getting paid a bunch of money to coach a sport, and turning around to use that cash to buy a massive mansion.

Is Lincoln Riley winning at life or is Lincoln Riley winning at life? I think we all know the answer to that question is yes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by USC Football (@usc.fb)

He’s one of the highest-paid people in all of sports in America, and he now owns one of the nicest estates in the world.

It’s 13,032 square feet and looks like what you’d expect a third world dictator to live in on the weekends or in his down time.

While he’s not a dictator, Riley is the face of one of the most prestigious programs in the country and he’s clearly got deep pockets.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by USC Football (@usc.fb)

Props to Riley for living in style in Los Angeles. He wins a few national titles and there will be plenty more coming his way!