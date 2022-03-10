Lincoln Riley Buys A Massive Mansion In California For More Than $17 Million

Lincoln Riley has purchased an outrageous estate in California.
According to property records obtained by Dirt, the new head coach at USC purchased a palace in Palos Verdes Estates for $17.2 million.
Dirt wrote the following details about the estate:
Once inside, seven bedrooms and 12 baths are spread across over 13,000 square feet of living space on two levels punctuated throughout with rich hardwood floors, wood-beam ceilings, custom murals, vintage light fixtures and seamless indoor-outdoor environs.
In addition to a 790-square-foot, one-bedroom detached guesthouse and five-car garage, other glitzy amenities include an elevator, seven fireplaces, a movie theater, tennis court, putting green, sauna and steam rooms, a 600-bottle wine room and a generator, plus picturesque ocean and coastline views from almost every vantage point.
It sure is nice to be a rich college football coach, right? Nothing is better than getting paid a bunch of money to coach a sport, and turning around to use that cash to buy a massive mansion.
Is Lincoln Riley winning at life or is Lincoln Riley winning at life? I think we all know the answer to that question is yes.
He’s one of the highest-paid people in all of sports in America, and he now owns one of the nicest estates in the world.
It’s 13,032 square feet and looks like what you’d expect a third world dictator to live in on the weekends or in his down time.
While he’s not a dictator, Riley is the face of one of the most prestigious programs in the country and he’s clearly got deep pockets.
Props to Riley for living in style in Los Angeles. He wins a few national titles and there will be plenty more coming his way!