Pat Sajak Roasts ‘Wheel Of Fortune’ Contestant For Telling ‘The Most Pointless Story Ever Told’

“Wheel of Fortune” host Pat Sajak brutally roasted a contestant during a recent episode.

A contestant by the name of Scott told the audience about how he had his big toe cut off as a kid during a biking accident, and the host of the legendary show wasn’t impressed. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“That may have been the most pointless story ever told, and you told it, Scott! Congratulations to you,” Sajak told the contestant.

You can watch the funny moment below.

That was absolutely ruthless! You know that man waited to tell that story for so long. From the moment he found out he was going to be on the show, he dialed up that story as the one to go with.

He figured it’d be captivating, interesting and move the needle. Instead, Sajak ended him in front of the entire country.

Imagine being told in front of a massive audience that your story was completely pointless, and maybe the most pointless story ever told!

It really doesn’t get much more brutal than that. That’s as bad as it gets.

Take your L and go home, Scott. Sajak wanted no part of the nonsense!