Editorial

REPORT: Jimmy Garoppolo Will Likely ‘Be In The Mix’ For The Colts

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 30: Jimmy Garoppolo #10 of the San Francisco 49ers walks off the field after being defeated by the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship Game at SoFi Stadium on January 30, 2022 in Inglewood, California. The Rams defeated the 49ers 20-17.

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
It sounds like the Colts might take a hard look at 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

The Colts sent shockwaves through the league Wednesday when they traded Carson Wentz to the Washington Commanders. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Now, the team is on the hunt for a new quarterback and the 49ers starter might be in the mix.

According to Ian Rapoport, there is a good chance Jimmy G will “be in the mix” for the Colts as they search for a new starter under center.

If the Colts think they can land Jimmy G, they should 100% pursue him. At this point, he’s probably the best option for a veteran quarterback.

As I’ve said too many times to count, Jimmy G is much better than people realize. He knows what it takes to win in the NFL, and has been to a Super Bowl and just went to the NFC title game.

The idea that he can’t win in the NFL is laughable. Sure, he’s not a star, but he’s more than serviceable.

Plus, the Colts already have a ton of talent and arguably the best running back in the league in Jonathan Taylor. They’re just missing the quarterback play needed to compete.

Jimmy G could step in on day one and give them a boost. At the very least, the Colts need to pick up the phone and give him a call.

 

A post shared by Jimmy Garoppolo (@jimmypolo10)

The Colts should absolutely pursue Jimmy G if they can get him for a reasonable price.