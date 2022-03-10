REPORT: Paige Spiranac Reveals On Instagram She’s Divorced

Paige Spiranac is apparently back on the market.

The golfer and Instagram phenom had been married to Steven Tinoco, but their relationship has come to an end, according to a recent message she shared on Instagram. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to Outkick, Spiranac revealed on her Instagram story that the two split, and said, “I do get this question a lot so I do want to address it. I was married. I am no longer married and if you could just respect my privacy it would mean a lot to me.

As a pro-love publication, we never want to see anyone split up. That’s not something we like to see at all. You never want to see love die.

Having said that, Spiranac being single makes her one of the top free agents in the game, and I say that as a massive compliment.

Not only can she carve it up on the course, but her Instagram presence is also solid. Hell, her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit shoot was also pretty outstanding.

All the way around, she’s got plenty of talent and fame to land a respectable guy.

Let’s hope she bounces back in a big way!