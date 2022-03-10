REPORT: Roman Abramovich Loses Control Of Chelsea FC After Being Sanctioned

Roman Abramovich has reportedly lost control of one of the most powerful sports franchises in the world.

According to Martyn Ziegler, the Russian oligarch has had all his UK assets frozen after being sanctioned, and that means his soccer team Chelsea FC is in big trouble.

Chelsea FC, which Abramovich was trying to quickly sell, can’t sell new tickets, transfer players or hand out new contracts, according to Ziegler.

Massive news: Roman Abramovich sanctioned. All UK assets frozen. Chelsea can still operate under a special licence but sale now on hold. Club will not be allowed to sell any more tickets – only season ticket holders can go to games for the foreseeable future. — Martyn Ziegler (@martynziegler) March 10, 2022

Abramovich is believed to be a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, and he’s the latest wealthy Russian to get the hammer dropped on him since the country invaded Ukraine.

Also: no merchandise sales allowed; no player transfers or new contracts; catering services will be permitted. — Martyn Ziegler (@martynziegler) March 10, 2022

In response to the sanctions, the team released the following statement in part:

We will fulfil our men’s and women’s team fixtures today against Norwich and West Ham, respectively, and intend to engage in discussions with the UK Government regarding the scope of the licence. This will include seeking permission for the licence to be amended in order to allow the Club to operate as normal as possible. We will also be seeking guidance from the UK Government on the impact of these measures on the Chelsea Foundation and its important work in our communities.

While I’m not an expert on soccer, you’d have to imagine that this is going to have a substantial impact on Chelsea FC.

If the team isn’t able to renew contracts or transfer players, how are you supposed to compete? Hell, they can’t even reportedly sell merchandise.

If something like this ever happened to a team I supported, I would lose my damn mind. It’s not that the Russians shouldn’t be punished. The nation invaded a sovereign country. Of course there should be consequences.

I’m just confused as to how wrecking one of the most notable franchises in the world of sports is going to end the war. It seems like it’s just going to harm the local economy and the fanbase.

We’ll see how it all shakes out, but I’d be furious if I was a fan right now.