Intense Video Allegedly Shows A Drone Strike On A Russian Weapons System

An intense video allegedly shows a Russian weapons system being blown to hell.

In a video tweeted by @Ukraine_AF, a Bayraktar TB2 drone blew up what appeared to be a Russian missile or rocket launching system.

You can watch the insane video, which appeared to be authenticated by journalist Illia Ponomarenko below.

Stop me if you’ve heard this before. The sun is up and another insane video has come out of Ukraine. At this point, you can pretty much set your watch to it happening.

War is horrible and awful, but the videos that come out of combat zones are oftentimes truly mind-boggling. That doesn’t mean they’re still not horrible.

It just means they’re more crazy than other stuff you see online.

Ukrainians Allegedly Steal A Russian Tank, Take It For A Joyride In Epic Video https://t.co/EwxC85hqqz — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 10, 2022

This is also at least the second wild drone video that we’ve seen come out since Russia decided to invade Ukraine.

Another video appeared to show a massive drone strike on multiple vehicles.

Crazy Video Reportedly Shows Massive Drone Strike On Russian Forces https://t.co/AVEH3FdgBj — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 9, 2022

Make sure to keep checking back for the craziest videos have we have them. People can’t seem to get enough of this kind of content!