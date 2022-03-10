Viral Video Reportedly Shows Destroyed Russian Armor In Ukraine

An insane video reportedly shows torched Russian armor in Ukraine.

In a video tweeted by the news outlet NEXTA, multiple pieces of Russian armor were blown apart and smoldering wrecks. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

At one part of the video, it looks like there might be human remains on the ground. Give it a watch below.

As I’ve said multiple times, the videos coming out of Ukraine are absolutely insane, and that’s putting it lightly.

With every passing day, we get new footage of the carnage unfolding ever since Putin made the decision to invade.

Most people expected Ukraine to quickly fold. Instead, the Ukrainians have put up an insane fight against the Russian forces.

They’re killing the enemy and destroying gear and equipment. Will it be enough to win? That remains to be seen, but the good people of Ukraine are certainly punching way above their weight. That much isn’t up for debate.

It’s simply true, and more Russian armor biting the dust is just the latest proof of that fact.

Hopefully, Ukraine continues to give Russia all Putin’s forces can handle. Go full “Red Dawn,” and make Russia regret this decision for decades to come!