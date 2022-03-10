Watch The Incredibly Sinister Trailer For ‘Under The Banner Of Heaven’

“Under the Banner of Heaven” looks like it’s going to be very good.

FX’s description of the show with Andrew Garfield is as follows:

“Under the Banner of Heaven” is an original limited series inspired by the true crime bestseller by Jon Krakauer, which follows the events that led to the 1984 murder of Brenda Wright Lafferty and her baby daughter in a suburb in the Salt Lake Valley, Utah. As Detective Jeb Pyre investigates events that transpired within the Lafferty family, he uncovers buried truths about the origins of the LDS religion and the violent consequences of unyielding faith. What Pyre, a devout Mormon, unearths leads him to question his own faith.

Does that sound insanely sinister? Well, just wait until you see the trailer. Give it a watch below.

If that trailer didn’t make your skin crawl and give you a very unsettling feeling, you might want to speak to someone because you might have a couple screws loose!

I felt incredibly nervous watching the preview for “Under the Banner of Heaven.” Add in the fact it’s a true story, and the situation only gets much darker.

This is giving me some serious “True Detective” vibes, and I say that in the best way possible. It’s not a secret at all that I’m a huge fan of the HBO production with Matthew McConaughey.

It was incredibly dark, sinister, upsetting, unsettling, suspenseful and much more. That’s why the first season is among the greatest seasons of TV ever made.

Now, FX is giving us a true story that appears to have a very similar tone.

There’s no release date yet for “Under the Banner of Heaven,” but make sure to keep checking back for the latest information as I have it!