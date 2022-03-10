‘You’re Standing Up For Freedom!’: Ted Cruz Rides With Trucker Convoy On The Way To DC

Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz arrived Thursday to Hagerstown, Maryland, to speak with supporters of the People’s Convoy, one of the biggest anti-mandate movements in the U.S. that was inspired by the Canadian truckers in Ottawa.



“God bless the truckers. Lemme just say to each of you, thank you for being here. Thank you for speaking out. Thank you for giving your voice. You are standing up. You’re standing up for truckers across the country. You’re standing up for every man, every woman, every child in America. You’re standing up for freedom!” stated Cruz to the convoy attendees in Hagerstown.

In his speech, Cruz announced that he would ride as a passenger in the lead truck, which was driven by organizers of the People’s Convoy, including Brian Brase.

The convoy did one two-lane loop across the D.C. Beltway. While the convoy stayed in the surrounding D.C. area, the main truck with Cruz went into Washington, D.C., to hold a press conference outside the Capitol.



“It is amazing as we drove at the convoy, all along the road you saw men and women gathered waving flags, honking, and expressing support,” stated Cruz as he rode passenger in the lead truck on the D.C. Beltway.

“The People’s Convoy is not representative of the Right or the Left. It is representative of the people of the United States. It doesn’t matter what side of the aisle you lean on. This is for everyone,” stated Brase.

Organizers of the People’s Convoy met with Cruz and Republican Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson on March 8 to discuss how to eliminate the emergency powers that cause the mandates to be in place. Republican Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, Republican Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz and Republican Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie also met with truckers that day to hear their concerns.



In a statement on their website, the convoy announced, “We demand the declaration of national emergency concerning the COVID-19 pandemic be lifted immediately and our cherished constitution reign supreme.” (RELATED: ‘The People’s Convoy’ Draws Thousands Near Indianapolis As It Heads Toward Washington, D.C.)

The Senate recently passed a bill that would remove the emergency powers. President Joe Biden released a statement saying he would veto this bill if it reaches his office, calling its removal a “reckless and costly mistake.”

The movement has gathered support from thousands of people from across the country that drove with the convoy, showed support at hundreds of overpasses on route, attended rallies, or showed support from home.

The convoy is continuing to drive on the D.C. Beltway with the organizers stating that they will not leave until their demands are met.

