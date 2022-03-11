ANALYSIS: Voters Made It Quite Clear Where They Fall On Transgender Ideology

Parents and lawmakers have recognized that children suffer the most significant casualties in the transgender culture war, which seeks to encourage children to participate in harmful gender-transition experiments that leave them with long-term physical and emotional damage.

Voters are calling on lawmakers to pass legislation that gives them the power to push back against the ideology that has been accused of instructing children that gender is not biology but feeling. During Texas’ March 1 Primary elections, Republican voters were asked if Texas should ban transgender medical procedures on all minor children, including chemical castration, puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and genital mutilation surgery.