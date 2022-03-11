Editorial

Ashton Kutcher And Milas Kunis Raise $20 Million For Ukraine, Will Try To Raise Another $10 Million

Ashton Kutcher and Milas Kunis have raised a stunning amount of money to help Ukraine.

People from around the world have come together to support the good people of Ukraine since Putin invaded the country. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The battles on the ground have been intense, and people are suffering.

In a Thursday afternoon Instagram video, Kutcher and Kunis, who is Ukrainian, announced they’ve raised $20 million on GoFundMe to help Ukrainians and they’re still gunning to get at least $30 million total.

It’s also worth noting that when you search the top donations on the GoFundMe page, the Hollywood power couple has donated $3 million of their own money to the cause.

So, they’re definitely putting their money where their mouth is.

There are a lot of people who like to talk about helping Ukraine, and then there are people actually doing it.

Whether it’s donating money or finding a way to ship ammo to Ukraine, lots of Americans have answered the call to help the Ukrainians beat back Putin’s invasion.

We’re a very giving country, and the response to the invasion is proof of that fact.

Let’s hope more and more people come together to make Putin regret this decision for the rest of his life! The Ukrainians are fighting like hell, and you love to see it!