Brett Favre Discusses Aaron Rodgers Returning To Green Bay, Says The Team Has Given Him The Best Shot At Winning

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - SEPTEMBER 15: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers shares a moment with former quarterback Brett Favre during a ceremony for the late Bart Starr at halftime of the game between the Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on September 15, 2019 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

(Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Brett Favre seems to think Green Bay is where Aaron Rodgers belongs.

Rodgers sent shockwaves through the NFL when he announced this past week that he was returning to the Packers for another season of football. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

In response to the superstar quarterback not leaving the Packers, Favre pointed out that Green Bay has given Rodgers the best shot to win another ring these past few seasons.

You can watch him break down the situation below.

Even though I hate the Packers as a diehard Lions fan, it’s hard to disagree with Favre’s assessment of the situation.

Despite the fact the Packers have failed to win another Super Bowl these past few seasons, the team has been built to win.

 

That’s just a fact. Despite losing at home to the 49ers this past season in the postseason, Green Bay had a hell of a team.

If Rodgers wants another ring, there’s no question that the Packers give him a great chance to win his second Super Bowl.

 

Now, will he get the job done? That remains to be seen, but Green Bay should be primed and ready for another incredible season in 2022.