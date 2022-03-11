Brett Favre Discusses Aaron Rodgers Returning To Green Bay, Says The Team Has Given Him The Best Shot At Winning

Brett Favre seems to think Green Bay is where Aaron Rodgers belongs.

Rodgers sent shockwaves through the NFL when he announced this past week that he was returning to the Packers for another season of football.

Hey everyone, just wanted to clear some things up; YES I will be playing with the @packers next year, however, reports about me signing a contract are inaccurate, as are the supposed terms of the contract I “signed”. I’m very excited to be back 💪🏼 #year18❤️ — Aaron Rodgers (@AaronRodgers12) March 8, 2022

In response to the superstar quarterback not leaving the Packers, Favre pointed out that Green Bay has given Rodgers the best shot to win another ring these past few seasons.

You can watch him break down the situation below.

“His best chance to get to the Super Bowl has been in Green Bay the last two years.” Hall of Famer @BrettFavre said he wasn’t surprised Aaron Rodgers decided to stay with the @Packers. 👇VIDEO👇 | #Packers | #GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/nTmH26TImY — SiriusXM NFL Radio (@SiriusXMNFL) March 9, 2022

Even though I hate the Packers as a diehard Lions fan, it’s hard to disagree with Favre’s assessment of the situation.

Despite the fact the Packers have failed to win another Super Bowl these past few seasons, the team has been built to win.

That’s just a fact. Despite losing at home to the 49ers this past season in the postseason, Green Bay had a hell of a team.

If Rodgers wants another ring, there’s no question that the Packers give him a great chance to win his second Super Bowl.

Now, will he get the job done? That remains to be seen, but Green Bay should be primed and ready for another incredible season in 2022.