Daily Mail Reporter Accosts Sam Elliott In Public Over His ‘Foul-Mouthed’ Description Of Gay Western

Daily Mail reporters spotted Sam Elliott in public and accosted him over his comments on award-losing film “The Power of the Dog.”

The outlet approached Elliott, 77, and asked him about what they claimed were “homophobic” comments in regard to the terribly boring Benedict Cumberbatch wannabe-cowboy flick. (RELATED: Look At The Two Guys Shaming Sam Elliott, Then Take Another Look At Sam Elliott)

In reality, the outlet had a fairly cringeworthy interaction with the actor, where Elliott evidently came out on top. “Good to see you. Hey, quick question about The Power of the Dog,” the Daily Mail said as they approached Elliott. “I’m not going to talk to you about anything,” Elliott quickly responded from behind a face mask.

“Okay, if I was going to get a ticket, a movie ticket, should I go see ‘Power of the Dog?'” the Daily Mail asked, to which Elliott responded with a sophisticated, “What are you talking about?” according to a video posted by the publication.

Elliott may have been confused by the Daily Mail’s comment due to the fact that “The Power of the Dog” is a Netflix film, and therefore you can’t buy a ticket to see it — it is only available on the streaming platform.

The article described Elliott’s opinion of the film as a “foul-mouthed tirade,” and claimed that Elliott “plays dumb,” when the questions he was asked are, arguably, pretty dumb.

Marc Maron: Did you see Power of the Dog, did you see that movie?

Sam Elliott: Yeah do you wanna talk about that piece of shit?

Marc: [ohh noo] You didn’t like that one?

Sam: Fuck no. pic.twitter.com/BGdOd6scwe — Jonathan (@jonathanmb32) February 28, 2022

Liberal Hollywood outlets were not thrilled with Elliott’s opinion of the film, which largely focused on the inaccurate portrayal of cowboying. “They’re running around in chaps and no shirts. There’s all these allusions of homosexuality throughout the f**king movie,” Elliot said, before moving onto valid questions concerning the film’s director.

“What the f**k does this woman … she’s a brilliant director, by the way, I love her work, her previous work, but what the f**k does this woman from down there [New Zealand] know about the American West? And why in the f**k did she shoot this movie in New Zealand and call it Montana?” Elliott asked comedian Marc Maron on his “WTF” podcast in February.