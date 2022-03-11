REPORT: Elon Musk Breaks Up With Grimes, Who Is Now Dating Leaker Chelsea Manning

Billionaire Elon Musk’s ex-girlfriend, singer Grimes, is allegedly dating infamous whistleblower Chelsea Manning, according to a report published Friday.

Grimes, 33, announced on social media Thursday that she and Musk had split after the birth of their second child, Exa Dark Sideræl, according to PageSix. The outlet reported Friday that Grimes is now dating the 34-year-old Manning.

“They’re getting serious. They U-Hauled it,” a source told the outlet, “They’ve been living together in Austin.” The source claimed that Manning continues to keep an apartment in Brooklyn, but that the relationship is moving very fast, PageSix reported.

Manning and Grimes have interacted openly on Twitter over the past several months, including one December tweet when Crimes wrote, “Celebrity culture is suffocating a f. I’m not quitting music, but def changing my main day job after BOOK 1. Music industry feels old and tired, reliant on archaic systems.” In response, Manning wrote, “vouch,” and Grimes followed up, “Since I seem to be taking ur word as final these days.”

one day @Grimezsz will come on the show inshallah 🤲 pic.twitter.com/oEIZo7hozb — hasanabi (@hasanthehun) March 10, 2022

Manning has also liked a number of Grimes’ tweets and those that mention the singer, including the announcement of her Vanity Fair cover story, PageSix reported.

Manning, who’s trans and a former U.S. Army intelligence analyst, leaked classified documents to WikiLeaks. Manning served seven years in military prison before a majority of the sentence was commuted in the final days of former President Barack Obama’s administration.