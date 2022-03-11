ESPN Star Mina Kimes Tweets The Seahawks Should Take A Look At Signing Colin Kaepernick

ESPN star Mina Kimes apparently thinks Colin Kaepernick is still capable of playing in the NFL.

Kaepernick generated some buzz Thursday when he posted a new workout video, and Adam Schefter reported that a source close to the former 49ers claimed he’s in great shape. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Despite the fact that Kaep hasn’t played in an NFL game since 2016, Kimes thinks now is as good a time as any for teams to keep watching him!

Colin Kaepernick is still working out and is said to be, in the words of one source, “in the best shape of his life. He wants to play. He’s ready play. He would be a great fit for teams with QB vacancies to fill who want to win a Super Bowl.” https://t.co/VAXfKlZ6E4 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 10, 2022

She tweeted to her fans, “Zero reason for Seattle not to at least give him a look. (And before anyone responds with the usual blather about Gabbert, etc—take your meme-driven misinformation elsewhere.)”

Zero reason for Seattle not to at least give him a look. (And before anyone responds with the usual blather about Gabbert, etc—take your meme-driven misinformation elsewhere.) https://t.co/81qMvxKuMp — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) March 10, 2022

I seriously can’t believe we’re still doing this whole song and dance with Kaepernick. It’s 2022. Can’t we finally give it up?

The man is not capable of being a solid player in the NFL. If he was, he’d still be in the league and nobody would care about his national anthem protests.

Do you know how I know that? Matthew Stafford took a knee during the anthem and he won a Super Bowl with the Rams this past season.

So, I don’t want to hear anyone claim he’s out of the league because he didn’t stand during the anthem. That’s simply not true.

Now, he hasn’t played in the NFL in several years, shows no signs of solid improvement but the Seahawks are supposed to take a look at signing him? Yeah, hard pass.

I’d rather ride with a QB in the draft, Drew Lock or just about anyone else.

Kaep doesn’t deserve to play in the NFL, and it’s truly that simple.