REPORT: Georgia Fires Tom Crean After 6-26 Season

Georgia has reportedly pulled the trigger on firing Tom Crean.

The head coach of the Bulldogs was expected to be fired as soon as Georgia’s season came to end, and it’s now reportedly a done deal. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to Jon Rothstein, Crean’s time in Athens is over and he’s done.

Sources: Georgia has officially parted ways with Tom Crean. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 10, 2022

Pete Thamel further reported that the former Indiana and Marquette coach is owed $3.2 million in buyout money.

Source: Georgia has initiated the process to part ways with coach Tom Crean. The school has given Crean the contractually required notice in order to terminate his employment. He’s owed $3.2 million, per his contract. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) March 10, 2022

Well, there it is, folks. The final nail is in the coffin of Tom Crean’s coaching career with the Bulldogs. After a horrific 6-26 season, he’s been shown the exit.

We all saw it coming. It was only a matter of when it would happen, and it reportedly has.

REPORT: A Major College Basketball Coach Is Expected To Be Fired https://t.co/ROd7r1NoWT — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 8, 2022

You simply can’t coach a major school, only win six games, become one of the worst teams in America and expect to keep your job.

It’s just not going to happen, and Crean learned that the hard way.

The only question now is whether or not he lands another job. He could easily get a mid-major job, but his time coaching in major conferences might be over.