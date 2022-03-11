How Robert Dominguez Is Helping People Find Justice with The Founders Law

“Being a lawyer is not merely a vocation. It is a public trust, and each of us has an obligation to give back to our communities.” – Janet Reno.

The quote above sums up the responsibility of every lawyer as a promoter of law and justice in society. If the law is the gun of the government to punish people for their wrongdoings, lawyers are the shooters who point the gun at people who deserve it. Personal injury law is one such brilliant move in the court of justice that allows physically, emotionally, mentally, or financially injured people the right to compensation for the damages they suffered because of others’ negligence. Civil trial attorney Robert Dominguez is taking this law to a new dimension with his law firm, The Founders Law.

Robert and his wife started The Founders Law with the sole intention of helping injured people who don’t have the means to move to the courtroom or file a civil lawsuit find justice. When Robert established the firm, he and his wife had no knowledge about business but pushed on with a compassionate heart to help others. This is why they never leave any stone unturned to help bring their clients’ justice. Robert and his wife have devoted all their time to figuring out ways to handle the people who come to them for help’s issues or concerns.

To stay true to the vision of The Founders Law, Robert offers legal assistance to people on a contingency basis. This means Robert and his firm will not claim a dime from the client until they win the case or find justice for the injury suffered. This has allowed Robert to help people from all walks of life irrespective of their socio-economic background. With this move, Robert has managed to scale up The Founders Law within a few years, earning the reputation of being a trusted name in the field.

Throughout his career as a civil trial attorney, Robert has earned several recognitions for his skills and dedication to his job. He is a member of the prestigious Million Dollar Advocates Forum and the Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum. It is interesting to note that only less than 1% of lawyers in the U.S. are members of the Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum, and lawyers who have won verdicts or settlements worth millions can only be members of the Million Dollar Advocates Forum.

Climbing the ladder of success was not easy for Robert initially, but his persistence and willingness to learn have helped him along the way. Robert’s real-life experiences have helped him understand helpless people’s situations when they cannot voice their injustice. As an immigrant who moved from Cuba to the U.S. at the age of 7 with almost nothing, Robert’s journey to becoming a successful civil trial attorney has been a roller coaster ride.

Robert Dominguez wants to continue this journey for many more years, helping more and more injured people find justice in the courtroom. To achieve this feat, Robert plans to expand The Founders Law across Florida in the coming years and start a charity organization to fund education for underprivileged children.