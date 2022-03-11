‘If Anything Happens To Me When I Go In There’: Jussie Smollett Says ‘I Am Not Suicidal’ After Prison Sentencing

Former “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett repeatedly exclaimed he is “not suicidal” in the courtroom Thursday after a judge sentenced him to 150 days in jail and 30 months probation.

“Your Honor, I am not suicidal. I am not suicidal. I am not suicidal. I am innocent and I am not suicidal,” Smollett told the judge. “If I did this then I stuck my fist in the fears of black Americans in this country for over 400 years and the fears of the LGBTQ community. Your Honor, I respect you and I respect the jury but I did not do this, and I am not suicidal.”

“And if anything happens to me when I go in there, I did not do it to myself and you must all know that. I respect you, your Honor, I respect your decision, jail time,” he paused, shaking his head. “I am not suicidal.”

As he exited the courtroom, Smollett repeatedly yelled “I am not suicidal” with his fist in the air. (RELATED: Celebrities Beg Judge For Leniency On Lying Smollett)

“I am not suicidal! And I am innocent, I could’ve said I was guilty a long time ago!” Smollett said at the courtroom’s door.

Smollett’s attorneys presented a post-sentencing motion for the court to reconsider the sentence, which the judge denied, arguing the sentence had been considered “at great length.”

Smollett was convicted in December 2021 for crimes related to a false police report claiming to be the victim of a racist and homophobic attack in 2019. He claimed two men shouted racist and homophobic slurs while walking in Chicago at 2 a.m. before proceeding to beat him, put a noose around his neck and pour bleach on him.

Authorities learned Smollett staged the attack along with two “Empire” staff members, Abimbola Osundairo and his brother Olabinjo Osundairo. Abimbola testified that Smollett planned the attack to receive positive media attention, and told the court that the actor requested that he hit him.

“The hypocrisy is just astounding,” the judge said after learning of Smollett’s racial justice activism. “You really crave the attention. … There are people that are actual, genuine victims of hate crimes that you did damage to.”