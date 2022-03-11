Justice Reporter Who Called Constitution ‘Trash’ Heads Up Dark Money Group Spending Millions To Support Jackson SCOTUS Nomination

A pundit who called the Constitution garbage is a leader of a dark money group funding a million dollar campaign to confirm President Joe Biden’s nominee to the Supreme Court, according to tax documents provided to the Daily Caller News Foundation by Americans for Public Trust.

Demand Justice seeks to nominate left-wing judges to American courts. Most recently, the group is pushing for the confirmation of Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court.

Elie Mystal, who is listed as a director on a Demand Justice IRS application that was submitted in May, according to a document obtained by the DCNF, said in a March 4 appearance on ABC’s “The View,” that the U.S. Constitution “is kind of trash.”

Mystal made the comment in response to a question of whether he believed the Constitution is a “living document or is it a sacred document?”

The idea is also part of Mystal’s new book, “Allow Me to Retort: A Black Guy’s Guide to the Constitution.”

The day before his appearance on “The View,” Mystal suggested throwing out the Constitution for something “more inclusive.”

“You don’t need to be a legal scholar to understand your own rights. You don’t need to accept the ‘whites only’ theory of equality pushed by conservative judges. You can read this book to understand that the Constitution is trash, but doesn’t have to be,” the book’s publisher states on its website.

Mystal couldn’t be reached for comment.

Elie Mystal on ‘The View’: U.S. Constitution Is “kind of trash” pic.twitter.com/2aUw56W30g — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 4, 2022

Conservatives: You can only call the Constitution crap because you live in America

Me: Meh, there are 30, 40 countries where I could do it no problem. Jamaica. France. New Zealand I assume.

Conservatives: Well, Move there!

Me: Wait are you still arguing *in favor* of free speech? — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) March 5, 2022

It’s unclear how Demand Justice squares Mystal’s latest remarks about the Constitution with the organization’s push for Jackson’s confirmation to the high court. The organization did not respond to multiple requests for comment. (RELATED: ‘Racist Judge With His Trump Rally Cellphone’: Left-Wing Journalist Has A Meltdown Over Judge In Rittenhouse Case)

Before Biden took office, Demand Justice included Jackson on its “shortlist” for suggested nominees to the bench, and in February, the organization announced an initial $1 million campaign to fund an ad campaign supporting her nomination.

Demand Justice Initiative, a charity associated with the organization, told the IRS it will bring in $4,250,000 in 2022 that will go directly to Demand Justice.

Some Republicans in the Senate, including South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham have criticized Biden’s nominee for being too far left.

Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley has also criticized Jackson, specifically for her record on criminal justice issues, which includes when she represented Guantanamo Bay detainees.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.