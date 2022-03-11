Parents Chant ‘Racist’ While Asian Mother Shares Anti-CRT Book During Fairfax County School Board Meeting

Parent activists in northern Virginia chanted “racist” at a public school board meeting while a mother shared an anti-critical race theory book about the district’s wrongdoings, according to video footage of the encounter.

Asra Nomani, a parent activist in the Fairfax County Public Schools (FCPS), brought copies of the book “Race to the Bottom” to share with the FCPS Board. The book includes an investigation into the board’s role in lowering admissions standards at an elite magnet school to lower the number of Asian students admitted.

While Nomani talked about the book, parents began chanting at the board, “Racist! Racist!”

“You are the new face of racism. I have here a copy of a book for each of you: Race to the Bottom. You are all in this book,” Nomani said. “I hope you read them from cover to cover and see yourselves in the pages of history as failures.”

One organization noted that the district maintained security details while Nomani spoke.

“FCPS surrounded me like I was a domestic terrorist with a bomb in my hands,” Nomani tweeted. “What was in my hands? 12 copies of ‘Race to the Bottom’ by Luke Rosiak because FCPS is competing with every woke school district in America in a race to the bottom.”

The confrontation between the board and parents came after a federal judge ruled that FCPS’ Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology — commonly referred to as “TJ” — discriminated against Asian-American students in its application process. (RELATED: Top High School In US Discriminated Against Asian-American Students In Admissions Process, Judge Rules)

TJ implemented a new admissions policy after facing scrutiny for the lack of black and Hispanic students enrolled at the school. School leadership then removed standardized testing requirements and lowered the minimum GPA requirement. Federal Judge Claude Hilton ruled that the school changed its admissions requirements to deliberately reduce the proportion of Asian-American students.