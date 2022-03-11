REPORT: Former Georgia QB J.T. Daniels Is Looking At Oregon State, West Virginia And Missouri

Former Georgia quarterback J.T. Daniels is reportedly down to a few schools for his transfer decision.

According to Pete Thamel, the former superstar recruit is looking at Oregon State, West Virginia and Missouri as potential landing spots.

Wherever he goes, it’ll be his third school since his college career started.

Source: Georgia transfer quarterback J.T. Daniels is on a visit to Oregon State. He’s still expected to decide his eventual destination after spring ball, as he graduates from UGA later this spring and will enroll after that. Missouri and WVU are still expected to be in the mix. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) March 10, 2022

Oregon State returns a majority of the offensive line, and there’s an attraction to playing for a quarterback-friendly head coach like Jonathan Smith. The vibe of the program has been appealing to Daniels. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) March 10, 2022

I truly can’t believe Oregon State is in the mix. Imagine telling someone four years ago that J.T. Daniels might end up playing football for the Beavers.

Not a single person would have believed you, and anyone who says it was possible would be a massive liar.

Guys of Daniels’ pedigree don’t end up playing football for schools like Oregon State. They play for USC or Georgia, which are both places he actually suited up.

Missouri and West Virginia also make way more sense than the Beavers from a traditions standpoint. Oregon State is routinely one of the worst teams in the P5.

However, they’re apparently in the mix to land a major quarterback.

Welcome to college football, folks! Anything is possible!